Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Silicom were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 15.8% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 41,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SILC opened at $45.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. Silicom Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $329.09 million, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicom from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

