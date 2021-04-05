Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

TSE SKE opened at C$3.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$739.62 million and a P/E ratio of -9.44. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.26.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

