SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,779,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,026.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,791,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,744,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 735,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $50.28 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67.

