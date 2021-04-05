SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 48,456 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 48,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

NYSE ET opened at $7.82 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

