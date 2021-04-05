SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $226.60 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

