SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,274 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 679,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,188,000 after acquiring an additional 669,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $210.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.84 and its 200 day moving average is $190.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $210.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

