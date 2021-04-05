SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 962.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 39,691 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 66,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000.

IPO stock opened at $63.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.29. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $77.05.

