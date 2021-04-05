SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. SkyWest reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.96 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of SKYW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 271,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,136. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at $12,449,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.