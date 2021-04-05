Smart Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 18,222 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 2.4% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $138.38. 218,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,522,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.84. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

