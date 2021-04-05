Smartshare (SSP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.60 Million

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $1.31 million worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded up 157.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00047654 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

