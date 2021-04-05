Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on April 5th (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Soaring Eagle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SRNGU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 5th. Soaring Eagle Acquisition had issued 150,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $1,500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:SRNGU opened at $10.18 on Monday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

