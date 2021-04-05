Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.47. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 54,227 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after buying an additional 1,848,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 927,446 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 412,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,020,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 303,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

