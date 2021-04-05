Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,472 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

