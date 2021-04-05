Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) by 282.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 15.05% of Spark Networks worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of LOV opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $47,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 273,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,977 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

