SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,106.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $31.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

