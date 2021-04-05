Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPR. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR opened at $49.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $379,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.