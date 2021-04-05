Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.45.

SRC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE:SRC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.30. 2,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,236. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -541.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

