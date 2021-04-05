Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Shares of SPOT opened at $273.10 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $116.00 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.20 and a 200-day moving average of $292.46.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

