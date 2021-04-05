Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,866,000 after buying an additional 267,206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,868.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 86,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 83,309 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

NYSE WCN opened at $109.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.47. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.81 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.23, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.