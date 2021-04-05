Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -677.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

