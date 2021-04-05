Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 56,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after buying an additional 1,017,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,786,000 after buying an additional 519,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 63,553 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 217,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $31.26 on Monday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.