Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 14,565 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Loews by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,612 shares of company stock worth $757,274. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.