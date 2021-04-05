Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 31,414 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,414 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alkermes by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 210,117 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Alkermes by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,535,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after buying an additional 176,148 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 89,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 50,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.