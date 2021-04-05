Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,444 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 77,984 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,647.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $186,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,721.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,772 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $105.35 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $109.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.40.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.