Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

MBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

