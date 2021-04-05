Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 43,897 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 157,610 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.