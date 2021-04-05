S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will post sales of $84.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.90 million. S&T Bancorp posted sales of $82.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $331.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.47 million to $333.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $336.53 million, with estimates ranging from $336.50 million to $336.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $85.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.73 million.

STBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Christina Anne Cassotis bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,164.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $264,544.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $12,145,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

