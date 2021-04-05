STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. STAAR Surgical posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,047,485 shares of company stock worth $111,344,039. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 13.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 49.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 556.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.89. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

