STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.76

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.76 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in STAG Industrial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 167,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.