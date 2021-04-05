Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 86.38 ($1.13).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

LON:SGC traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 101.20 ($1.32). The stock had a trading volume of 759,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 104.70 ($1.37). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £557.49 million and a PE ratio of -37.48.

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £2,820 ($3,684.35). In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $765,000.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

