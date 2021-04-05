Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Sells $16,727,004.80 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $109.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

