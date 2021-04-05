StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

STEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered StepStone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.29 million. Analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

In other StepStone Group news, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,263,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,768,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $49,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $252,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,742,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,927,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,468,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

