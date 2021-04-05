Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 112,196 Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Fisker as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,090,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

FSR stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSR. Raymond James began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

