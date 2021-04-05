Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $468,167.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,008 shares in the company, valued at $468,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,075.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $12.05 on Monday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

A number of analysts have commented on RIDE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

