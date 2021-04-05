Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,129 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.