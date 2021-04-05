Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in AGCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in AGCO by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in AGCO by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AGCO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AGCO opened at $144.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $148.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

