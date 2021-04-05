Stifel Financial Corp Sells 87,691 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,691 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF alerts:

DWSH opened at $9.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.