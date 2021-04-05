Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,099 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Hawaiian worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA opened at $26.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $29.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

