Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $406.23. The company had a trading volume of 151,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,585. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $257.54 and a 52-week high of $404.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.63 and a 200 day moving average of $368.29.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.