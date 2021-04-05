Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $283.29. 8,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,814. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.