Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 21,872 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 550,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 94,791 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $267,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,034,000. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 304,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 116,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCL remained flat at $$21.13 during trading on Monday. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,805. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.