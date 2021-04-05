Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 121.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.91. 30,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,586,710. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

