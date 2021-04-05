Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Shares of GS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $326.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,913. The stock has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.77 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.04 and its 200 day moving average is $260.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

