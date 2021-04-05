Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CFO Sells $201,810.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CFO Sydney Carey sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sydney Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $520,013.28.

SUMO opened at $19.20 on Monday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $527,098,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at $74,239,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $46,581,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

