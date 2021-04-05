Sumokoin (SUMO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $146,842.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $3.07 million and $146,842.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.15 or 0.00448911 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

