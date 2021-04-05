Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.46. 4,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,693. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.