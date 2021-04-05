Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $73.60 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 62.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,106.65 or 0.03571671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00025894 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 202.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,282,164 coins and its circulating supply is 312,408,271 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

