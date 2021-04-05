Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II, Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on April 12th (OTCMKTS:SNIIU)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II’s (OTCMKTS:SNIIU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 12th. Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II stock opened at $10.02 on Monday.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Company Profile

There is no company description available for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd.

