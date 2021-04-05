SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.93 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $15.15 or 0.00025929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $302.85 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00683527 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00070300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00028268 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 211,957,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

