suterusu (SUTER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.29 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. suterusu has a market capitalization of $52.02 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, suterusu has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

